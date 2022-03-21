UrduPoint.com

Nearly All Trains In Madrid Halted Due To Computer Failure - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 01:11 PM

The movement of commuter trains in Madrid is almost completely paralyzed on Monday morning due to a disruption in the computer alarm system, national railway company Renfe said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The movement of commuter trains in Madrid is almost completely paralyzed on Monday morning due to a disruption in the computer alarm system, national railway company Renfe said.

"Due to a computer malfunction in the Chamartin (station) alarm system, serious disruptions are expected on almost all lines today," the company tweeted.

According to El Mundo newspaper, trains have been completely halted on all lines except for the C-5 route. El Confidencial newspaper reported that the computer failure was triggered by the commissioning of new railway lines.

>