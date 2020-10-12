UrduPoint.com
Nearly Dozen Migrants From Africa Drown As Boat Sinks Off Tunisia's Coast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Close to a dozen illegal migrants from Africa, including two babies, have drowned near the shores of Tunisia, the country's Mosaique FM radio station reports.

The boat carrying the migrants capsized not far from the city of Sfax.

According to local coast guard information, there could have been up to 30 people on board the vessel, the radio station reported on Sunday.

A total of 11 bodies have been recovered from the water so far, including those of two babies, Mosaique FM said. Seven people have been rescued.

The vessel was reportedly carrying citizens from countries of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The search and rescue operation continues.

