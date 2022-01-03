UrduPoint.com

Nearly Dozen Soldiers Injured In Armed Attack In Northern Burkina Faso - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) At least eleven soldiers were injured in Burkina Faso's northern Sourou Province when armed individuals attacked local military and gendarmerie positions, the national RTB broadcaster reports.

The attack occurred in the town of Gomboro on Saturday, RTB (Radio Television du Burkina) said on Sunday citing a statement from the Armed Forces.

In the course of the counter-offensive, 29 attackers were incapacitated and 11 soldiers were injured, the military said.

In addition, a large batch of combat equipment was seized, including weapons and means of communication.

At the end of last month, Burkina Faso declared a 48-hour mourning for the victims of a massive terrorist attack that killed 41 pro-government militia and civilians in the northern province of Loroum. The December attack was one of the largest single-day losses for the homeland defense volunteers (VDP).

Another large-scale terrorist attack on Burkina Faso's military police killed 53 people on November 17.

