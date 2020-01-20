Nearly equal split in public opinion over Nawaz Sharif’s visit to London for his treatment: 49% agree with his decision to go to London while 48% believe he should have stayed in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% agree with his decision to go to London while 48% believe he should have stayed in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% agree with his decision to go to London while 48% believe he should have stayed in Pakistan.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Last month, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.

Some people say he did the right thing by going to London for his treatment while others say that he should not have gone to London and should have had his treatment done in Pakistan. What is your opinion on the matter?” In response, 49% believe that he should have gone to London while nearly equal 48% Pakistanis believe that Nawaz Sharif should have stayed in Pakistan for his treatments.