Nearly Every Fifth American Says Family Member Was Killed By Gun - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Nearly every fifth American said a family member was killed in gun violence, a new KFF poll revealed on Tuesday.

"One in five (21%) say they have personally been threatened with a gun, a similar share (19%) say a family member was killed by a gun (including death by suicide)," the poll said.

Almost a similar share of people, or 17%, said they have personally witnessed someone being shot, the release added.

About 4% of Americans have personally shot a gun in self-defense, another 4% were injured in a shooting.

"In total, about half (54%) of all US adults say they or a family member have ever had one of these experiences," the report noted.

Racial minorities were impacted by gun violence more often than white Americans.

One third of black adults and 20% of Hispanic Americans have personally witnessed someone being shot. About 34% of people with African descent have a family member who was killed by a gun, which is twice more than among the white population.

More than 80% of participants said they have taken at least one precaution to protect themselves or their families from the possibility of gun violence. Almost two-thirds discussed gun safety with their children or other family members about gun safety, while 44% purchased a weapon other than a gun, such as a knife or pepper spray, the survey said.

The survey was conducted March 14-23, 2023, online and by telephone among a nationally representative sample of 1,271 US adults.