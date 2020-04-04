Nearly Every Sixth Washingtonian Could Get Infected With COVID-19 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US capital authorities predict that almost every sixth Washington resident could get infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease throughout the whole period of pandemic, while more than 1,000 may die, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday during the briefing.

"We model that approximately 93,000 in our city could get infected with COVID-19," Bowser said about the city with 663,000 residents.

Mayor explained that this number is cumulative.

"It does not mean that we will have a specific day with 93,000 COVID-19 at the same time," she said.

City authorities expect that more than 1,000 residents may lose their lives in the battle against the coronavirus. This is the severe model, while mild and moderate models suppose 220-440 fatalities, Bowser said.

On Friday morning, Bowser said that Washington has registered 757 positive COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.