UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Half A Million S. Koreans Move To Rural Areas In 2018

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:58 AM

Nearly half a million S. Koreans move to rural areas in 2018

Nearly half a million South Koreans relocated to farms and other rural areas last year, government data showed Thursday, as the government strengthened measures and support for rural settlements

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Nearly half a million South Koreans relocated to farms and other rural areas last year, government data showed Thursday, as the government strengthened measures and support for rural settlements.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed 490,330 people moved to rural areas in 2018. Among them, 17,856 people from 11,961 households migrated to rural areas for farming, while the rest opted to live in the countryside and are involved in other careers.

The figure represented a drop from 516,817 people who chose to settle down at rural areas in 2017. Among them, 19,630 moved to rural areas to grow crops.

The Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs said the number of migrated farming households, whose heads are aged less than 40, stood at 1,356 in 2018, accounting for 11.

3 percent of the total households that migrated to rural areas for farming.

Currently, the government offers eligible young farmers aged from 18 to 40 with subsidies of up to 1 million won (US$843) per month in their first three years of settlement. Novice farmers can receive support in renting farmland and getting on-site training programs.

The agricultural ministry operates eight residential support centers across the country where newcomers of all ages, including young adults, can live for around a year to try raising crops and prepare to run their own farms. Tenants of the centers only need to pay utility bills with other expenses being covered by the government.

Related Topics

Agriculture Young South Korea Turkish Lira 2017 2018 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal’s NA chamber has a special massage chair ..

4 minutes ago

Warren leads US Democrats in spirited first 2020 d ..

12 seconds ago

Two killed as plane hits building in Siberia

14 seconds ago

Several MidEast, African States Interested in Russ ..

18 seconds ago

Istanbul-bound flight from Lahore avoids accident ..

13 minutes ago

Process to sell Asiana Airlines to begin next mont ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.