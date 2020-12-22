UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half of Americans Believe COVID-19 Vaccines 'Safe,' 'Effective' - Poll

A 49 percent plurality of US adults consider coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use are both safe and effective, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) A 49 percent plurality of US adults consider coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use are both safe and effective, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Tuesday.

"Just 49 percent of American adults believe the new anti-COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective. Twenty-one percent (21 percent) do not, while 30 percent are not sure," a press release summarizing the poll said.

In addition, 62 percent of those surveyed said they are likely to get the vaccine when it becomes available, compared with 65 percent in a Rasmussen poll last month and 70 percent who said the same when Rasmussen first asked the question in April, according to the release.

The poll demonstrated fluctuating acceptance of COVID-19 vaccinations has in recent months reflected in multiple polls.

For example, Gallup reported in October that 58 percent of Americans were willing to get the vaccine, up from a low of 50 percent in a September, which reflected an 11 point drop in vaccine acceptance from August.

An estimated 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered this week, including on Christmas Day, according to US officials.

