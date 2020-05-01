UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of Americans Fear US Losing War Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:50 PM

Nearly Half of Americans Fear US Losing War Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Widespread pessimism that the United States can win its battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic grips the nation after nearly two months of stay-at-home restriction and social distancing measures intended to halt the spread of the virus, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Friday.

Just 31 percent of US adults believe America is winning the war against the coronavirus, according to the poll.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46 percent disagree, while 23 percent are not sure," a press release explaining the poll.

The survey did not differentiate whether the 46 percent considered the battle stalemated or headed toward a likely defeat.

Following a spike in early April, new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis plateaued in the 30,000 range, albeit with a small decrease in recent days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

