UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Americans Give US Healthcare System Poor Or Failing Grade - Poll

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Nearly Half of Americans Give US Healthcare System Poor or Failing Grade - Poll

Forty-four percent of American adults give the health care system in the United States a poor or a failing grade, a new West Health-Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Forty-four percent of American adults give the health care system in the United States a poor or a failing grade, a new West Health-Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll included several criteria such as affordability, accessibility, quality and equity and requested the respondents to grade them on a scale from A-excellent to F-fail, a release on the poll said.

Three-quarters of Americans, some 190 million adults, rated affordability with D (41%) or F (33%), and 19% gave it a grade of C. The top grade of A was virtually nonexistent (1%), the release said.

Quality of care received an overall grade of C as less than half (47%) gave it an A or B grade, the release said.

Sixty-four percent of Asian Americans gave a D or F for equity as did 66% of African Americans, the release added.

The survey was conducted online with more than 5,500 adults from June 21-30, according to the release.

Related Topics

Poor United States June From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Inter-district Hockey League to be played among st ..

Inter-district Hockey League to be played among students in 11 districts of Sout ..

3 minutes ago
 Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

3 minutes ago
 French Economy Expected to Stagnate This Fall - Na ..

French Economy Expected to Stagnate This Fall - National Institute of Statistics

3 minutes ago
 Gilgit Baltistan is Asia's most attractive tourism ..

Gilgit Baltistan is Asia's most attractive tourism destination: Minister Raja Na ..

6 minutes ago
 Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar to Be Hi ..

Lionel Messi Says 2022 World Cup in Qatar to Be His Last

6 minutes ago
 Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says Current 'Global ..

Russian Billionaire Deripaska Says Current 'Global Madness' Will Last for Anothe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.