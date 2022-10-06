Nearly Half of Americans Give US Healthcare System Poor or Failing Grade - Poll

Forty-four percent of American adults give the health care system in the United States a poor or a failing grade, a new West Health-Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Forty-four percent of American adults give the health care system in the United States a poor or a failing grade, a new West Health-Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll included several criteria such as affordability, accessibility, quality and equity and requested the respondents to grade them on a scale from A-excellent to F-fail, a release on the poll said.

Three-quarters of Americans, some 190 million adults, rated affordability with D (41%) or F (33%), and 19% gave it a grade of C. The top grade of A was virtually nonexistent (1%), the release said.

Quality of care received an overall grade of C as less than half (47%) gave it an A or B grade, the release said.

Sixty-four percent of Asian Americans gave a D or F for equity as did 66% of African Americans, the release added.

The survey was conducted online with more than 5,500 adults from June 21-30, according to the release.