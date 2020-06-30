Nearly Half of Americans View COVID-19 Crisis Growing Amid Social Distancing Decline- Poll

The past two weeks featuring a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States followed a period in which fewer Americans observed social distancing recommendations, according to a Gallup poll on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The past two weeks featuring a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States followed a period in which fewer Americans observed social distancing recommendations, according to a Gallup poll on Monday.

"From mid-May to mid-June, more Americans said the US COVID-19 situation was getting better than getting worse, but the latest polling, conducted June 15-21, finds an 11-point increase in the percentage who think the situation is deteriorating," a press release explaining the poll said. "As a result, 48 percent of US adults now say the situation is worsening 'a lot' or 'a little,' while 35 percent say it is improving 'a lot' or 'a little' and 17 percent think it is staying the same."

In early June, US states began easing restrictions intended to curb the pandemic, increasing numbers of Americans began to loosen their social distancing behaviors.

However, the decline in observance of social distancing has largely plateaued with the surge in new cases, the release said.

In the first week of June, 36 percent of US adults said they had socially distanced all the time and 33 percent very often, marking an eight-point decrease from the previous week, the release noted.

However, distancing behaviors have not changed appreciably since then, as 39 percent currently say they are always and 34 percent very often doing so. Fewer say they are sometimes (15 percent), rarely (6 percent) or never (6 percent) socially distancing, according to the release.