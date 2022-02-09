Nearly Half of Belarus Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Nearly half of Belarusian citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Belarusian Health Ministry said in its Telegram channel.

Belarus uses Russia's Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, CoviVac vaccines and China's Vero Cell.

"A total of 58.3 percent of the country's population have received the first vaccine shot, and 49.7 percent have been fully vaccinated," the ministry said.

As of February 8, more than 5.4 million of Belarusian citizens have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 42,700 minors aged 12-17, whereas 4.

6 million people have received both shots, including more than 8,000 minors, it said.

As many other countries, Belarus is now passing through a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic linked to the spread of the Omicron strain.

Overall, Belarus has registered 788,934 coronavirus cases since the pandemic start, with 775,634 recoveries and 6,175 COVID-related deaths.