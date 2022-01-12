As many as 48% of children under five in the Baidoa district of southern Somalia have been diagnosed with chronic malnutrition, which hinders their physical and mental growth, international NGO Save the Children said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) As many as 48% of children under five in the Baidoa district of southern Somalia have been diagnosed with chronic malnutrition, which hinders their physical and mental growth, international NGO Save the Children said on Wednesday.

The situation was caused by a protracted drought that destroyed farms and rendered families incapable of providing their children with sufficient food.

"The data, which assessed the nutritional status of a random sample of about 860 children aged between 6 months and aged 5 in Baidoa district from October and November 2021, showed an increase in rates of chronic malnutrition from 30% in 2019 to 48% in 2021," Save the Children said in a statement.

Poor nutrition, recurrent infections, and insufficient psychosocial stimulation in early childhood result in chronic malnutrition, the NGO specifies, adding that the repercussions of the disease, including intellectual impairment, are irreversible.

Save the Children urged the Somali government to address the humanitarian problem despite the political crisis.

Somalia broke up into several areas in 1991. The internationally recognized Federal government controls the capital of Mogadishu and several other regions, while the rest is either self-governed or under the control of unrecognized state entities.