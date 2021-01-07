UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of French Citizens Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Forty-five percent of the French do not plan to get a coronavirus vaccine shot for months on end, according to a survey out Wednesday.

The Elabe pollster found that only 38 percent of those sampled intended to be vaccinated, while 17 percent said they were not sure.

The same poll, conducted among 1,002 adults from January 5-6, found that 66 percent of the French were unhappy with the slow pace of the vaccine rollout.

A further 22 percent were content with the current progress and 12 percent said they believed that the rollout was too fast-paced.

France kicked off mass vaccination on December 27. Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday that several thousand shots had been administered. He promised to speed up the campaign by widening the target group.

