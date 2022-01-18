Nearly Half of French Expect Macron to Be Re-elected in Upcoming Presidential Vote - Poll

UrduPoint.com

Published January 18, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected by 48% of voters to win another term in April, a survey by the Elabe company for the BFMTV broadcaster showed on Tuesday

Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse and far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen are expected to win by 14% of those polled.

Another far-right French presidential candidate and head of the Reconquete party, Eric Zemmour, is expected to become the next president by 6% of respondents, while another 5% expect victory for Jean-Luc Melenchon, a far-left candidate and leader of the France Unbowed party.

The rest of the candidates are not expected to win the election by more than 3% of respondents.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 10, and the second for April 24. Macron has not yet officially announced his candidacy.

