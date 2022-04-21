Nearly Half Of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM
Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed.
"If we join Western sanctions against Russia, this will cause economic collapse for us, because we are very dependent on the Russian market," a Georgian was quoted as saying by the Washington-based National Democratic Institute.
Thirty-seven percent said they disapproved of the decision not to join the sanctions, while 14% were undecided.
The poll was conducted on March 9-20 among 2,024 people.
The same survey found that 39% believed Georgia should limit economic ties with Russia, versus 23% before the Ukraine conflict. A quarter said Georgia should deepen them and 27% said they should be left as is.
Support for Georgia's NATO membership in March edged down three percentage points to 71% since February, while support for European integration remained solid at 82%.