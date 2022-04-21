UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed.

"If we join Western sanctions against Russia, this will cause economic collapse for us, because we are very dependent on the Russian market," a Georgian was quoted as saying by the Washington-based National Democratic Institute.

Thirty-seven percent said they disapproved of the decision not to join the sanctions, while 14% were undecided.

The poll was conducted on March 9-20 among 2,024 people.

The same survey found that 39% believed Georgia should limit economic ties with Russia, versus 23% before the Ukraine conflict. A quarter said Georgia should deepen them and 27% said they should be left as is.

Support for Georgia's NATO membership in March edged down three percentage points to 71% since February, while support for European integration remained solid at 82%.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Same Georgia February March Market Government

Recent Stories

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive Natio ..

Biden Administration to Reveal Comprehensive National Drug Control Strategy - Wh ..

53 seconds ago
 South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballisti ..

South Korea Tested Two Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles on Monday - Reports

55 seconds ago
 KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's ..

KCCI leaders urge diplomats to portrait Pakistan's positive picture

58 seconds ago
 Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 1 ..

Iran's Exports to African Countries Increases by 107% Over Year - State Media

4 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death a ..

Tribute paid to 'Allama Iqbal' on his 84th death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure economic development of tribal area ..

Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.