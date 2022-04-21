Nearly Half of Georgians Do Not Support Sanctions Against Russia

Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Forty-nine percent of Georgians agree with the government's decision not to align with Western economic sanctions against Russia, a US survey published on Thursday showed.

"If we join Western sanctions against Russia, this will cause economic collapse for us, because we are very dependent on the Russian market," a Georgian was quoted as saying by the Washington-based National Democratic Institute.

Thirty-seven percent said they disapproved of the decision not to join the sanctions, while 14% were undecided.

The poll was conducted on March 9-20 among 2,024 people.

The same survey found that 39% believed Georgia should limit economic ties with Russia, versus 23% before the Ukraine conflict. A quarter said Georgia should deepen them and 27% said they should be left as is.

Support for Georgia's NATO membership in March edged down three percentage points to 71% since February, while support for European integration remained solid at 82%.