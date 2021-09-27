Almost 50% of Germans would welcome the Social Democrats' (SPD) leader, Olaf Scholz, as a federal chancellor, a poll conducted by the Wahlen research group showed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Almost 50% of Germans would welcome the Social Democrats' (SPD) leader, Olaf Scholz, as a Federal chancellor, a poll conducted by the Wahlen research group showed.

The Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) leader Armin Laschet received the preliminary support of 24% of voters, and Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party chancellor candidate, was chosen by only 14% of the poll participants.

When asked about the traits of a prospective chancellor, 67% respondents believed� Scholz to be the most fitting candidate. But 29% thought that Laschet would cope with the work the best, and 23% were sure of Baerbock.

The data were collected via phone interviews with 1,338 Germans, that was made a week prior to the election, and via the poll conducted on the election day among 41,373 voters.

Additionally, the exit polls carried out by the national ARD and ZDF broadcasters, showed that the SPD had lead in the federal election, followed by the conservative CDU/CSU block and the Greens.

The election took place in Germany on Sunday. In compliance with the results, the government will be formed and a new chancellor will be appointed. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her intention to step down after 16 years of serving as the German leader.