UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Latvians Support Ban On Dozhd TV Channel - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Channel - Poll

Almost half of the citizens of Latvia believe that the government's decision to revoke the broadcasting license of Russian TV channel Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) is correct, a poll conducted by the SKDS research center and published by the LSM broadcaster said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Almost half of the citizens of Latvia believe that the government's decision to revoke the broadcasting license of Russian tv channel Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) is correct, a poll conducted by the SKDS research center and published by the LSM broadcaster said on Monday.

On December 6, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian opposition news outlet in the Baltic country. The decision was made despite the broadcaster terminating its contract with its host, Alexey Korostelev, after he said on air that the TV channel was allegedly assisting the Russian armed forces. Prior to that, the broadcaster, which relocated from Russia to Latvia in June, was fined 10,000 Euros ($10,620) for showing a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia.

According to the poll, 26.

1% of respondents consider the decision to be completely correct, 19.5% - rather correct, 16.1% - rather incorrect, and 13.5% - completely wrong. At the same time, 15.7% of the respondents said that they were not interested in this topic, and 9.1% found it difficult to answer.

The broadcaster noted that the results of the survey among families speaking the Latvian and Russian languages differ markedly. Thus, in Latvian-speaking families, 34.4% of respondents consider the revocation of the license to be completely correct, and 24.4% - rather correct.

At the same time, almost 25% of Russian-speaking respondents consider the revocation of the license to be completely wrong, while the same number were not interested in the topic. More than 12% supported this decision and 11.4% rather supported it.

The poll was conducted in Latvia from December 7-12 December and surveyed 1,005 people.

Related Topics

Russia Same Latvia June December Media TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Mi ..

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Missiles - Official

1 minute ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspect ..

Punjab Highway Patrol ASIs promoted to sub-inspector rank

1 minute ago
 US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against ..

US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against Trump

1 minute ago
 AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate me ..

AJK President chairs Poonch University's Senate meeting

1 minute ago
 CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

CM grieves over loss of lives in accident

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason ..

Kremlin on Merkel's Words: Russia Has Every Reason Not to Trust European Politic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.