Nearly Half of Latvians Support Ban on Dozhd TV Channel - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Almost half of the citizens of Latvia believe that the government's decision to revoke the broadcasting license of Russian tv channel Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) is correct, a poll conducted by the SKDS research center and published by the LSM broadcaster said on Monday.

On December 6, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian opposition news outlet in the Baltic country. The decision was made despite the broadcaster terminating its contract with its host, Alexey Korostelev, after he said on air that the TV channel was allegedly assisting the Russian armed forces. Prior to that, the broadcaster, which relocated from Russia to Latvia in June, was fined 10,000 Euros ($10,620) for showing a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia.

According to the poll, 26.

1% of respondents consider the decision to be completely correct, 19.5% - rather correct, 16.1% - rather incorrect, and 13.5% - completely wrong. At the same time, 15.7% of the respondents said that they were not interested in this topic, and 9.1% found it difficult to answer.

The broadcaster noted that the results of the survey among families speaking the Latvian and Russian languages differ markedly. Thus, in Latvian-speaking families, 34.4% of respondents consider the revocation of the license to be completely correct, and 24.4% - rather correct.

At the same time, almost 25% of Russian-speaking respondents consider the revocation of the license to be completely wrong, while the same number were not interested in the topic. More than 12% supported this decision and 11.4% rather supported it.

The poll was conducted in Latvia from December 7-12 December and surveyed 1,005 people.