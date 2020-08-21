UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of Likely US Voters Plan To Tune Out Democratic Convention - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Nearly half of likely voters plan to spend the entire week without watching a single minute of the Democratic convention, and Republicans fare only slightly better when people are asked about their television viewing plans when Republicans hold their convention next week, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"Fifty-three percent (53%) are likely to watch at least some of this week's Democratic National Convention, including 30% who are Very Likely to do so," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Slightly more voters (59%) say they're likely to watch next week's Republican National Convention, including 29% who are Very Likely to watch."

Among Democrats, 74 percent are likely to watch some of their party's convention, with 51 percent who are "Very Likely" to tune in.

Among Republicans, 81 percent are likely to catch at least some of their party's convention, with 49% who say they are Very Likely to tune in, the release added.

Meanwhile, the television rating service Nielsen reported that 18.2 million US viewers tuned in on day No. 2 Tuesday night, down 2 percent from 18.6 percent on Monday, according to CNN business.

Both parties are holding virtual conventions for the first time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, one likely reason for a drop in viewership of about 25 percent for Democrats compared with Nielsen ratings surveys four years ago.

