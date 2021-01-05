UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Half Of Pandemic-Wary Americans Want To Live In Small Towns, Rural Areas - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Nearly Half of Pandemic-Wary Americans Want to Live in Small Towns, Rural Areas - Poll

Life in small towns and rural areas in the United States has become increasingly attractive for Americans during the coronavirus crisis, with 48 percent saying that given a choice, they would flee big cities and suburbs, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Life in small towns and rural areas in the United States has become increasingly attractive for Americans during the coronavirus crisis, with 48 percent saying that given a choice, they would flee big cities and suburbs, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"About half of Americans (48 percent) at the end of 2020 said that, if able to live anywhere they wished, they would choose a town (17 percent) or rural area (31 percent) rather than a city or suburb. This is a shift from 2018, when 39 percent thought a town or rural area would be ideal," a press release explaining the poll said.

The increase in Americans' penchant for country living has been accompanied by a decline in those preferring to live in a suburb, down six percentage points to 25 percent.

The percentage favoring cities has been steadier, with 27 percent today - close to the 29 percent in 2018 - saying they would prefer living in a big (11 percent) or small (16 percent) city, the release also said.

The shift in preferences since 2018 was seen across demographic groups, including equal proportions of men and women, the release added.

But three groups - namely, non-White Americans, Republicans and residents of the South - have shifted more strongly, with 12- or 13-point increases in a desire to exit big cities and suburbs, according to the release.

Related Topics

Gallup United States Women 2018 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN must implement its resolution to settle Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Stability in region linked with Kashmir issue: Far ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

2 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting regarding removal of illegal str ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Producers, Allies Resume Talks on Output ..

4 minutes ago

EU Expresses Concern Over Iran's Decision to Incre ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.