MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine's potential immediate accession to NATO is supported by 40% of Poles and opposed by 47.7%, a poll conducted by the IBRiS research firm showed on Tuesday.

Another 12.3% were unable to give a definitive answer.

Those opposed to Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO were 54% male, 71% residents of mid-sized cities, 60% people with higher education, 61% supporters of centrist views, and 57% people satisfied with their financial situation.

The poll was carried out from July 7-8 among 1,100 people by computer-assisted telephone interview and 1,000 Polish citizens through self-questionnaires.