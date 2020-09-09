Nearly Half of Russians Believe Russia-Belarus Relations to be Positive - Survey

The Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) on Wednesday said in a study that 43 percent of Russians view bilateral relations between Moscow and Minsk as positive amid the tensions that occurred in Belarus following the presidential election on August 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) on Wednesday said in a study that 43 percent of Russians view bilateral relations between Moscow and Minsk as positive amid the tensions that occurred in Belarus following the presidential election on August 9.

Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is due to visit Moscow on September 14 to discuss sensitive topics of bilateral relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a diplomatic source. In particular, the agenda includes the question of integration within the Union State organization. For his part, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Minsk and held talks with Lukashenko.

"Russians evaluate relations between the two countries [Russia and Belarus] positively or neutrally. 23% call them friendly, 20% call them good and neighborly (+7 p. p. since the beginning of August), and 20% consider them normal and calm," the survey read.

It added that the share of respondents who think Russia-Belarus relations to be cool has fallen by 6 points to 16 percent compared to 2019.

Eleven percent of Russians find bilateral relations tense, one percent believe them to be hostile and the rest did not answer.

The survey also said that 57 percent of the Russians are aware of the Union State - an international coalition consisting of Russia and Belarus that allows the citizens of both countries to move and reside freely within its territory. Nearly half of those surveyed believe the organization is not necessary to maintain good relations between two states.

Belarus has seen a series of protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko entered his sixth term. The opposition leaders did not recognize the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor. They set up the so called Coordination Council to organize a new presidential election and then a peaceful transfer of power from Lukashenko.