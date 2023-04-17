Nearly Half of Russians Take Pride in Their Citizenship - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The share of Russians feeling proud of their nationality has increased from 28% in 2021 to 48%, a poll conducted by the Russian National Research University Higher school of Economics (HSE) showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted in December 2022 by the HSE's Centre for Studies of Civil Society and the Nonprofit Sector among 2,002 people from urban and rural areas via personal interview.

"A half of Russians (48%) are proud of being their country's citizens. In 2021, the share stood at 28%. Every fourth (25%) of those sampled feels calm confidence. The share of those who do not experience any feelings related to their Russian citizenship dropped from 23% to 13% in one year," the pollster said.

The survey also found that 73% of people residing in Russia thinks being a Russian citizen is a good thing, while only about 50% of respondents said the same last year.