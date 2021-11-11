UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Those Who Died Of COVID In Past Day In Lithuania Were Vaccinated - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:55 PM

Nearly Half of Those Who Died of COVID in Past Day in Lithuania Were Vaccinated - Gov't

As many as 40% of patients with COVID-19 who died over the past 24 hours in Lithuania were vaccinated against the virus, the national department of statistics said on Thursday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) As many as 40% of patients with COVID-19 who died over the past 24 hours in Lithuania were vaccinated against the virus, the national department of statistics said on Thursday.

The Baltic state has reported 2,639 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 fatalities over the past day, according to the authority. Of those who died, ten were fully vaccinated.

Lithuania launched its vaccination effort along with other EU states in late December 2020 and is currently using shots by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. To date, over 1.8 million people across the country have received at least one injection, while about 1.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, the nation has confirmed 436,690 infections, including 14,559 fatalities and over 392,000 recovered.

Related Topics

Died Lithuania December 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

28 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti- ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

2 minutes ago
 Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heart ..

Kane feeling the strain after England's Euro heartache

2 minutes ago
 Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash ..

Ireland stick with Kiwi trio for New Zealand clash

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World ..

Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.