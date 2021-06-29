Nearly Half of Trade Restrictions Lifted in G20 Countries for Post-Pandemic Recovery - WTO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The G20 countries continue to lift trade-restrictive measures to boost economic recovery, with 49% of restrictions introduced during the pandemic canceled by May this year, according to a report from the World Trade Organization (WTO) published on Monday.

"G20 economies also continued to repeal measures implemented in response to the pandemic and, as at mid-May 2021, around 22% of COVID-19 trade-facilitating measures by G20 economies and 49% of the COVID-19 trade-restrictive measures had been terminated," the report said.

The WTO noted that the trade coverage of COVID-related trade-facilitating measures implemented since the outbreak was estimated at $215.

7 billion, while that of the trade-restrictive measures amounted to $135.7 billion.

The report findings indicate that trade-restrictive measures have been coming down, but the G20 economies still need to ensure the free flow of medical and other critical supplies, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General, said. According to the WTO head, such restrictions limit the efforts to fight COVID-19 and prevent countries from ramping up vaccine production and distribution, which, in turn, hampers the restoration of the global economy.