LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Nearly half of the people who voted for the UK Labour Party in the 2019 general election think recently re-elected Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham would be a better leader than Keir Starmer, a YouGov poll conducted in the aftermath of the party's latest poor elections results showed on Friday.

According to the survey, 47% of Labour voters favored Burnham over Starmer, an opinion that was echoed by 32% of the UK population as a whole.

The ruling Conservative Party won the May 6 by-election held in Hartlepool in the north of England where the Labour Party used to successfully hold a seat since 1974.

In addition to this defeat, Labour lost control of several councils, although it fared well in mayoral elections, with the re-election of Burnham in Greater Manchester and Sadiq Khan in London.

Starmer, who took control of the opposition party in April 2020, following its crushing defeat in the 2019 general election, has vowed to take full responsibility for the Hartlepool by-election and local elections results, but his sacking of several top party figures after the failure led to bitter recrimination and calls for his resignation.