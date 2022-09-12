Nearly Half of Ukraine Grain Exported to Developed Countries - Joint Coordination Center

Some 44% of Ukrainian grain exported via the Black Sea under the United Nations- and Turkey-brokered agreement has been sent to developed countries and only 28% to developing countries, the Joint Coordination Center spokesperson Ismini Palla said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Some 44% of Ukrainian grain exported via the Black Sea under the United Nations- and Turkey-brokered agreement has been sent to developed countries and only 28% to developing countries, the Joint Coordination Center spokesperson Ismini Palla said in a statement on Monday.

"Destinations: 28% to low and lower-middle income1 countries: Egypt (10%), Iran and India (5%), Sudan and Kenya (2%), and Djibouti, Lebanon, Somalia, and Yemen (1%); 27% to upper-middle income countries: Turkiye (19%), China (8%), and Bulgaria (