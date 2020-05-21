UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of US Households Lost Wages Amid Pandemic - Census Bureau

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Almost half of US households lost income amid pandemic-induced economic lockdowns since mid-March, a Census Bureau survey revealed on Wednesday.

"Among the population of adults 18 and over, 47% either lost employment income or another adult in their household had lost employment income since March 13," a press release explaining the new weekly survey said.

In addition, adults reported feeling anxious or nervous nearly every day 29.7 percent of the time, the release said.

About 10 percent of adults reported that they did not get enough of the food they needed some of the time or often. Another 32 percent reported getting enough, but not the kinds of food they needed, the release added.

The US has more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

