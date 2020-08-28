Nearly Half of US Voters Expect Presidential Election Result to Be Delayed - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A 46 percent plurality of likely US voters expect the November 3 election day to pass without Americans knowing whether former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump will take charge for the next four years, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Friday.

"Only 46% of Likely US voters think it's likely the 2020 presidential election will be decided on Election Day, Nov. 3. Nearly as many (44%) say it's more likely that the winner will not be known until days, possibly weeks, after Election Day," a press release explaining the poll said.

The release posited that Democratic voters have taken to heart a warning to Biden from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that he should not concede on election day if the results appear close.

Fifty-six percent of Democrats agree Biden should not concede on election day, a view shared by just 28 percent of Republicans and 35 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party, the poll revealed.