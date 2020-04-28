Nearly Half of US Voters Fear Coronavirus Pandemic Has Yet to Peak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Almost half of US voters fear the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak in the United States, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

The survey found that 49 percent believe the worst is still to come, down 11 points from the previous poll.

The survey also revealed a deep partisan divide, with 60 percent of Democrats believing the worst is yet to come versus only 43 percent among Republicans.

The poll coincides with moves by several states to gradually lift stay-at-home orders and allow businesses such as restaurants to begin re-opening, albeit with restrictions intended to limit the number of patrons served at one time to comply with social distancing guidelines.