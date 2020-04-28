UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly Half Of US Voters Fear Coronavirus Pandemic Has Yet To Peak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Nearly Half of US Voters Fear Coronavirus Pandemic Has Yet to Peak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Almost half of US voters fear the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak in the United States, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Monday.

The survey found that 49 percent believe the worst is still to come, down 11 points from the previous poll.

The survey also revealed a deep partisan divide, with 60 percent of Democrats believing the worst is yet to come versus only 43 percent among Republicans.

The poll coincides with moves by several states to gradually lift stay-at-home orders and allow businesses such as restaurants to begin re-opening, albeit with restrictions intended to limit the number of patrons served at one time to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Related Topics

United States Democrats From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

2 minutes ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

17 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

17 minutes ago

Cultivate healthy lifestyle in children: Abu Dhabi ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.