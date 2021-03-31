Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Efforts to Eliminate Senate Filibuster - Poll

[*] WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A 49 percent plurality of US voters opposes calls by many Senate Democrats to end the filibuster, a poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Tuesday.

"Forty-nine percent (49 percent) of voters oppose eliminating the filibuster and 11% are not sure," a press release explaining the poll said.

Forty-one percent said they support calls to eliminate the filibuster, which allows opponents to prevent a vote from taking place unless 60 senators agree to end debate, the poll added.

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have said they oppose ending the filibuster, which would likely deny Democrats the 50 votes needed to end the practice, according to analysts.

But Manchin has said he is open to changing Senate rules in a way that would make the filibuster more painful, at one point suggesting lawmakers revive an old rule requiring lawmakers to speak on the Senate floor - around the clock if necessary - until a deadlock is resolved.