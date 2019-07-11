Nearly Half of US Voters Say Trump Governs Like 3rd-Party President, Not Republican - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Nearly half of likely voters in the United States believe President Donald Trump 's presidency resembles that of a third-party candidate instead of a Republican, a new Rasmussen poll showed on Thursday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that a plurality (45%) of likely US voters still thinks Trump governs more like a third-party president than a traditional Republican. That's unchanged from two years ago, but nearly as many (43%) disagreed at that time. Now only 35% feel that way," Rasmussen said in a summary of the poll's findings.

Trump's aggressive trade policies are often likened to those of computer services billionaire Ross Perot, who died on Tuesday at age 89.

Perot became one of the country's most successful third-party candidates in the 1992 election by seizing on the issue of American job losses as US companies moved overseas - a key theme used by Trump to win the presidency in 2016.

Perot won 19 percent of the popular vote in the election in which former Presidents George HW Bush and Bill Clinton spent most of the campaign attacking each other, with Clinton winning the presidency.