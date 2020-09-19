Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize - Poll

The US electorate appears evenly split on whether President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Price for recent Arab-Israeli peace efforts and reducing America's involvement in foreign wars, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The US electorate appears evenly split on whether President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Price for recent Arab-Israeli peace efforts and reducing America's involvement in foreign wars, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Friday.

"[Forty-five] 45% of American Adults think Trump should be given the Nobel Peace Prize for the new peace deals and keeping America out of new wars, among other things. Forty-six percent (46%) disagree," a press release explaining the poll said.

Only 42% of those surveyed said former President Barack Obama still deserves his Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded just after he took office in 2009.

Trump's nomination by a member of Norway's parliament was based largely on the recent agreement for the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - two US Arab allies in the Persian Gulf region - to establish formal ties with Israel.

During his time in office, Obama launched a major surge in Afghanistan and supported efforts to topple the Libyan government.