Nearly Half Of US Voters Want Former FBI Chief Comey Prosecuted For Media Leaks - Poll

Wed 04th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Nearly Half of US Voters Want Former FBI Chief Comey Prosecuted for Media Leaks - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Almost half of US adults want former FBI Director James Comey prosecuted over leaks to the news media, a Rasmussen poll revealed on Tuesday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47 percent of Likely U.S. Voters think Comey should be criminally prosecuted for leaking to the media," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "That's up from 41% in 2017 but essentially unchanged from April of last year," the release stated. "Thirty-five percent (35%) disagree, while a sizable 18% are undecided."

The poll followed a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz which concluded that Comey gave a memo about conversations with President Donald Trump to a reporter to force the appointment of a special prosecutor.

Comey's ploy proved successful when the Justice Department named former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel, and Mueller spent nearly two years investigating Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy allegations and came up empty.

Horowitz concluded that Comey violated FBI regulations by leaking and said that Comey's motivation was part of an anti-Trump political agenda.

Horowitz is conducting a separate investigation of the origins of the Russia probe, which began weeks before Mueller's appointment and was reportedly based on a bogus dossier on Trump that was compiled by an anti-Trump activist who formerly worked for British intelligence.

