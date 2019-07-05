According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly half Pakistanis (48%) report spending less time watching TV this Ramadan compared to the last

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, nearly half Pakistanis (48%) report spending less time watching TV this Ramadan compared to the last.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us if you spent less, more or the same amount of time watching TV this Ramadan compared to the last?” In response, 48% said they spent less time, 23% said they spent more time and another 23% said they spent the same amount of time. 6% did not know or wish to respond.