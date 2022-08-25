UrduPoint.com

Nearly One In Three Russians Bought Cryptocurrency At Least Once - Poll

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Nearly One in Three Russians Bought Cryptocurrency at Least Once - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Just about 28% of Russians purchased cryptocurrency at least once in their lives and although most view cryptoassets positively or neutrally, few say they will invest in it in the next six months, a survey conducted by a blockchain company Tangem revealed.

Tangem initially polled 2,178 active internet users aged over 18 living in Russian cities with population of over 100,000. As 21% of them were not or vaguely familiar with cryptocurrency, they were excluded from the survey. The remaining group was interviewed about their attitude to cryptocurrency, with most viewing it either positively (45%), or neutrally (46%). Tandem picked 1,000 respondents with a favorable opinion of cryptoassets as the baseline for their study.

Twenty-eight percent of those sampled from July 7 to 15 indicated that they invested in cryptoassets at least once.

This included 15% of the total number of respondents who spent less than $100 on their maiden cryptoinvestment and 4% who spent over $1,000; 23% continued to purchase cryptoassets after their first investment and only 5% stopped.

In most cases, the first purchase coincided with the initial surge of interest and sprang from curiosity rather than a desire to save money, diversify investment or other options named by the respondents. Most budding investors, 39%, trust cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance for their first investment, while 16% asked their friends and 8% used peer-to-peer platforms.

Just 31% indicated that they will invest in cryptoassets in the next six months and almost as many, 30%, do not plan to do so. The remaining 40% have not made up their minds on the issue.

