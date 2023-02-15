Nearly One-Third of Americans Oppose Providing Military Assistance to Kiev - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Support for military assistance to Ukraine is waning among Americans, with 29% opposing weapons supply to Kiev, a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed on Wednesday.

According to the poll, 48% of respondents are still in favor of providing military assistance, however, this figure has decreased compared to last May's rate of 60%. At the same time, 22% did not indicate their clear position on this issue, the poll added.

In addition, Americans are divided on the issue of direct provision of state funds to Ukraine, as 38% are against such assistance, 37% are in favor, and 23% do not have a definite position.

The poll also showed that 19% of respondents were confident in the ability of US President Joe Biden to cope with the situation in Ukraine, while 43% had almost no such confidence. Another 37% say they have only some confidence, the poll noted.

The 63% majority of Americans are still in favor of economic sanctions against Russia, but this figure has also decreased from 71% in May, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted from January 26-30 and surveyed 1,068 people.