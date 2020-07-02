(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US tech giant Apple on Wednesday said it is closing stores to minimize the fallout from a resurgence of COVID-19.

"Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple spoksperson said as quoted by CNBC. "We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible."

The closures account for about 28 percent, or nearly a third, of the 271 stores run by Apple in the United States, the report added.

Apple will shut an additional 30 stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma later this week, bringing to 77 the total number of its stores closed in the United States due to the COVID-19, the report said.

Apple was one of the first multinational companies to shut its stores around the world in response to the pandemic. It began a gradual reopening of US stores in June, observing safety measures such as masking and temperature checks, before rising COVID-19 infections forced the iPhone maker to back down.

The United States has reported some 40,000 new daily coronavirus cases in the so-called "second-wave" of the outbreak and top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday this could grow to 100,000 without proper social-distancing and other safety measures.

Data shows that some 2.7 million Americans have already been infected by the COVID-19, with a death toll exceeding 130,000. A new model by the University of Washington also predicts 200,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Oct. 1, casting further doubts on economic reopening from lockdowns.