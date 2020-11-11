UrduPoint.com
Nearly One-Third Of Biden Voters Say They Were Voting Against Trump - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Some 29 percent of Americans who voted for Joe Biden claim their decisions were driven not by enthusiasm for the former vice president but by a desire to remove President Donald Trump from office, a poll by Rasmussen Reports said on Tuesday.

"Among Biden voters, only 56 percent say they were voting for Biden. Twenty-nine percent of these voters say they were voting against Trump, while a surprisingly high 15 percent are not sure," a press release explaining the poll said.

Among Trump voters, 90 percent say they voted for the president, while just 8 percent say they were voting against Biden, the release also said.

For Biden voters, the most important issue to their vote in descending order was: Trump's overall job performance (41 percent); the novel coronavirus (35 percent); racial justice (8 percent); the economy (7 percent) and national security (5 percent). Illegal immigration was barely mentioned, according to the release.

For Trump voters, the most important voting issue was: the economy (42 percent) and Trump's overall job performance (36 percent), while the coronavirus pandemic was considered most important by just 7 percent, the release said.

