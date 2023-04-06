Close
Nearly One-Third Of US Adults Believe Biden Should Be Re-Elected President - Poll

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Nearly One-Third of US Adults Believe Biden Should Be Re-Elected President - Poll

Nearly one-third of US adults believe that US President Joe Biden should be re-elected in 2024, a CNN poll, conducted by independent research company SSRS, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Nearly one-third of US adults believe that US President Joe Biden should be re-elected in 2024, a CNN poll, conducted by independent research company SSRS, said on Thursday.

Thirty-two percent of respondents surveyed between March 1-31 believe Biden deserves to be re-elected, the poll found. Over two-thirds of respondents, 67%, believe he does not deserve to remain in office.

Biden's numbers rise slightly when responses are limited to registered voters, of which 36% believe he deserves re-election, the poll found.

The figures represent a small decline since the question was posed in December, when 37% of all respondents believed he deserved re-election.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's handling of his job as president, while 57% disapprove, the poll found.

When divided by policy area, Biden receives the highest approval rating for his environmental policy, 46%, and lowest approval for his immigration policy at 35%, the poll found.

Less than one-third of respondents believe Biden currently has the "stamina and sharpness" to serve effectively as president, the poll also found.

Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat want a nominee in 2024 other than Joe Biden, the poll found. US Senator Bernie Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received the most support when respondents were asked to specify alternatives.

The poll surveyed 1,595 respondents by random household selection. The margin of error for total respondents is plus/minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The margin of error among registered voters is plus/minus 3.7 percentage points.

