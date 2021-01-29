Nearly Quarter of Alpine Plants at Risk of Extinction Due to Glacier Retreat - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) As many as a quarter of Italian Alpine flowers may soon become extinct as more glaciers continue to retreat, harming the biodiversity and driving delicate species out of their habitat, a fresh study reveals.

According to the research paper published on Friday in the Swiss-based Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution scientific journal, glaciers around the world could disappear in the next 10 years, endangering plants, animals and societies surrounding them.

"Our results indicate that plant diversity will ultimately decrease once the glaciers disappear, and up to 22% of the species we analyzed may locally disappear or even go extinct once the glaciers are gone," Gianalberto Losapio, the study's lead author from Stanford University, said.

At the same time, not all species are at risk of going extinct, with many of them ” 29 percent ” emerging as the so-called winners from global warming, Losapio noted.

"Even for the 'winners,' the 'victory' is not to be taken for granted due to the negative impact of rising competition.

Integrating survey data with hierarchical and network models can help to forecast biodiversity change and anticipate cascading effects of glacier retreat on mountain ecosystems," the study read.

Losapio warned that more aggressive species would eventually take over, threatening the entire mountain ecosystem, including predators, parasites, herbivores and pollinators.

Another recent study led by the UK-based University of Leeds, which was published on Monday in the Cryosphere journal, the rate at which glacial ice is disappearing from the planet due to climate change has accelerated by 57 percent over the last 24 years. The majority of ice loss - 68 percent - was driven by atmospheric melting, while the remaining 32 percent were caused by oceanic melting.

In September, the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said that the floating ice cover of the Arctic Ocean has lost about two-thirds of its thickness over the past 60 years, with 70 percent of the current ice cap expected to melt within one year.