Nearly Third of Crimes in Russia Committed Under Alcohol Influence - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Almost one in three offenses in Russia were committed last year under the influence of spirits, official figures published Monday by the Interior Ministry showed.

The ministry said that 30.7 percent of crimes involved alcohol. Almost 59 percent of offenses involved people with a criminal record. Underage crime accounted for 4 percent of all reported crimes.