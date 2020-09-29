UrduPoint.com
Nearly Three-Fourths Of Americans Plan To Watch First US Presidential Debate - Poll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Nearly every three-in-four voters in the United States plan to watch the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, but only 3 percent of them believe the debate can influence their choice on Election Day, a new poll by Monmouth University revealed on Tuesday.

"These results underscore the fact that the audience for these debates are voters who already have a rooting interest in one side or the other," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in a statement about the poll.

According to the poll results, 74 percent of voters in the United States will watch the debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Three percent say that they are "very likely to hear something that will impact their eventual vote choice.

" Another 10 percent say this is "somewhat likely to happen" and 87 percent say the opposite.

The poll found that Biden is currently supported by 50 percent of registered voters and Trump by 44 percent. The remaining support is scattered across third-party candidates, including Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and the Green Party's Howie Hawkins, while two percent of voters remain undecided.

There will be two more debates between Trump and Biden, on October 15 in Miami and on October 22 in Nashville.

Their running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, are scheduled to meet in Salt Lake City in October.

