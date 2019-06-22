Nearly Three-Fourths of Democrats Fear Too Many Candidates Seeking US Presidency - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) An excess of Democrats seeking their party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump's bid for a second term has unsettled an overwhelming majority of Democratic voters, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll on Friday.

"Democrats are fielding too many candidates in their attempt to defeat President Trump next year, according to 72 percent of party supporters," an article in The Hill summarizing the poll stated.

The poll grouped registered Democrats with Democratic-leaning independent voters.

Twenty candidates are set to appear in a first debate, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday and broadcast on NBC and Telemundo.

The Democratic Party plans to hold 12 debates and analysts expect to the field to shrink as candidates start dropping out.

A similar situation occurred on the Republican side in 2016, when Trump prevailed in a field of 17 candidates.