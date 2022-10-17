Nearly Three-Quarters of Americans Say US Headed in Wrong Direction - Poll

Nearly three-quarters of likely voters in the United States say the country is headed in the wrong direction, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Nearly three-quarters of likely voters in the United States say the country is headed in the wrong direction, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.

The figure is down three percentage points from a similar survey conducted last week, the poll said.

Only 27% of respondents said they think the United States is headed in the right direction, the poll added.

The poll comes several weeks before the US midterm elections, during which Democrats will attempt to keep control of Congress for the next two years of President Joe Biden's term.

However, Republicans have gained advantage in recent weeks, with 49% of prospective voters intending to vote Republican - 4 percentage points more than those who intend to vote Democrat, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday.

Republicans now hold a 10-percentage-point lead among independent voters, a shift from Democrats' three-point lead in September, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 2,500 likely voters from across the United States October 9-13.