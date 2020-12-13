UrduPoint.com
Nearly Two Dozen People Detained During Washington Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) At least 23 people were arrested during the Saturday rallies in Washington, DC, Fox 5 DC reports citing the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

According to preliminary data from the mayoral office, the arrests include 6 assaults on a police officer, 10 simple assaults and 4 riotous acts.

Fox said that at least 8 people were taken to the hospital, including two law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump's supporters and opponents held dueling rallies in Washington, DC with mobile police units crisscrossing the city in an attempt to separate the parties.

The MAGA (Make America Great Again) march, the second one after the November election, attracted thousands of Trump supporters.

The first MAGA-march held in the US capital a month ago resulted in numerous altercations and at least 20 arrests.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

