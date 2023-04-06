Nearly Two Thirds of US Voters Oppose San Francisco Reparations Proposal - Poll

Nearly two-thirds of voters in the United States oppose the city of San Francisco's plan to provide millions of dollars in reparations to black adults, a Scott Rasmussen national survey said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Nearly two-thirds of voters in the United States oppose the city of San Francisco's plan to provide millions of Dollars in reparations to black adults, a Scott Rasmussen national survey said on Thursday.

A total of 64% of respondents either somewhat or strongly oppose San Francisco's reparations proposal, which calls for a $5 million payment to each black adult in addition to other financial benefits, the poll found.

More than a quarter of respondents, 27%, either somewhat or strongly favor the proposal, the poll, reported by Newsmax, also found.

In addition to the one-time $5 million payment, the proposal also calls for the elimination of personal debt and tax burdens for black adults, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for the next 250 years and homes in the city for $1 per family.

Nearly 60% of respondents oppose reparation payments to black residents by local governments in general, while almost one-third support the idea, the poll found.

A majority of respondents, 58%, do not believe it is likely San Francisco implements the plan as currently set out, the poll found. Just over a quarter of respondents believe the city is likely to implement the proposal.

The poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen - who founded but has no current affiliation with Rasmussen Reports - surveyed 1,000 registered voters between March 23-24. The sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education and other factors.

The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3.1 percentage points.