Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations asked the United States on Monday to back up their claims of 100,000 Russian troops being at the border with Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Russian ambassador to the United Nations asked the United States on Monday to back up their claims of 100,000 Russian troops being at the border with Ukraine.

"Since our American colleagues convened us today, let them show us any evidence, apart from bogus narratives, that Russia is intending to attack Ukraine," Vassily Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield in her remarks to the council said Russia has assembled a military force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, posing a threat to international peace and security.

"Incidentally, I'd like to put a question not only to our US colleagues - where did you get the figure of 100,000 troops that are deployed, as you state, on the Russian-Ukrainian border, although that is not the case? We have never cited that figure.

We've never confirmed that figure," Nebenzia stated.

Nebenzia pointed out that the United States and other Western nations are "actively pumping" Ukraine with ammunition and weapons in violation of the Minsk agreements.

"The weapons that it would readily use against civilians in the east of its own country," he said.

Tensions around Ukraine have flared over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has dismissed the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.