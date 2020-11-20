UrduPoint.com
Nebenzia Calls For Halt On Deliveries Of Weapons, Mercenaries Into Libya

Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia in a Security Council meeting on Thursday called for a halt on deliveries of weapons and mercenaries into Libya that violate the country's arms embargo.

"We remain concerned with continuing violations of Libya's arms embargo. We are convinced that arms deliveries and the supply of mercenaries nourish the conflict. This must end," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia explained that any provocation could negatively affect the ceasefire agreement recently reached by Libya's rival parties.

Arms deliveries also create favorable conditions for terrorism to spread throughout the entire African region, the diplomat stated.

Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed the nationwide ceasefire deal on October 23 at UN-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The GNA and the LNA control the country's west and east, respectively. The eastern-based House of Representatives is aligned with the LNA.

