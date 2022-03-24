UrduPoint.com

Nebenzia Calls Resolution On Ukraine Adopted By UNGA 'Pseudo-Humanitarian'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called the resolution on Ukraine, which was sponsored by the West and adopted on Thursday in the General Assembly, a pseudo-humanitarian resolution.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a Western-backed resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Thursday, with 140 countries voting in favor and five against. Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against. Thirty-eight countries abstained.

"I think it's not worth going into the reasons why Russia voted against the draft pseudo-humanitarian resolution submitted by Western countries and Ukraine," Nebenzia said.

He said that the authors of the resolution needed it only "to once again condemn Russia" and put various labels on the country.

The UN Security Council has recently held a series of discussions about the situation in Ukraine amid Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify that country after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

On March 20, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded more than 2,300 civilian casualties since the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine.

